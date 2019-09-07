Results of the 2019 Labor Day Weekend Tennis Tournament
Lexington, Nebraska
Men’s Open Doubles
1st Place Jake Saulsbury – Lexington
Zak Fulmer – Lexington
2nd Place Jim Hain – Lexington
Gordon Hinrichs – Lexington
3rd Place Brody Lauby – Lincoln
Aaron Cook – Lincoln
Consolation Troy Saulsbury – Kearney
Asher Saulsbury – Kearney
Women’s Open Doubles
1st Place Missy Smith – Overton
Brylee Lauby – Lexington
2nd Place Gracey Smith – Lexington
Mallorie Buescher – Lexington
Women’s “A” Doubles
1st Place Millie Kralik – Kearney
Jessica Bamford – Kearney
2nd Place Tamela Laurie – Kearney
Ashley Laurie – Kearney
Consolation Kayleigh Cetek – Lexington
Marianna Ambriz – Lexington
Mixed Open Doubles
1st Place Jake Saulsbury – Lexington
Mallorie Buescher – Lexington
2nd Place Troy Saulsbury – Kearney
Olivia Flood – Kearney
Consolation Phil Lauby – Lexington
Brylee Lauby – Lexington
Mixed “A” Doubles
1st Place Jim Warner – Kearney
Denise Christensen – Kearney
2nd Place Jim Hain – Lexington
Jeanette Hain – Lexington
Consolation Coleman Evans – Boise, Idaho
Linda Motzner - Lexington
