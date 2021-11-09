Pool league champions crowned

Local pool players were recently recognized for winning the Summer Session of the American Poolplayers Association (APA) 8-Ball and 9-Ball Pool Leagues.

Winning the Tuesday 8-Ball title was “8-Ball Scrappers” from Bar W in Gothenburg including Conrad Pacheco, Tammie Zediker, BJ Schellenberg, Dave Boesch, Ken Hoskins, and Jamie Vollmer.

8-Ball League MVP awards went to Scott Uhrich, Richard Jacobson and Jeff Holsten.

The Thursday 9-Ball championship went to “The Good Guys” from Lakeside Bowl in Gothenburg including Scott Uhrich, Ashley Eskew, Jordan Curtice, Mick Linder, Zach Caldwell, Kim Linder, Rick Bevard and Kevin Caldwell.

9-Ball MVP awards went to Ashley Eskew, Wally Fox and Zach Underwood.

Underwood also earned Top Male 9-Ball Player in the Western Nebraska region.

Tim McGuire of Lexington and Travis Munster of Gothenburg were recognized for surpassing the 500 matches played milestone in 9-Ball.

Winning teams each session advance to the Western Nebraska APA World Qualifiers to compete for trips to the APA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas.