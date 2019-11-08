Playoffs: Eagles advance to third round

OSHKOSH – The eighth seeded Overton Eagles pulled an upset win in Oshkosh on Wednesday, Nov. 6, toppling the first seeded Garden County with a big 36-12 win. The Overton boys continue to improve their season record in the post season, bringing their record to 7-3 after the win and will continue their post season journey when they travel to Wolbach to take on the Central Valley Cougars. The fifth seeded Cougars meet Overton after a 50-24 win over the Elwood Pirates. The Game is set for Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Despite Garden County breaking onto the scoreboard first in the fray with Overton, the Overton Eagles didn’t let that stop them from making a statement in the end; “We’re here to win.”
After Garden County put six points on the board in the first quarter, Overton responded with six of their own, a two-yard run by Elijah Heusinkvelt to tie the game.
The Overton boys in blue took control of the field in the second quarter and chalked another 14 unanswered point onto the scoreboard. The first touchdown, a 37 yard rushing touchdown scored by Ryan Lauby with a two-point follow-up run scored by Heusinkvelt put the Eagles up, 14-6. Heusinkvelt scored the Eagles’ third touchdown, receiving a 26 yard pass from Ryan Johnson, to gain another six points. Overton took a comfortable 20-6 lead into halftime.
Overton’s defense shown bright in the game with the first half, and were instrumental in the second half as well. Supplementing their offensive tenacity, the Defense shut the Garden County boys to just one touchdown, late in the fourth quarter. Their efforts, however, were not enough to compete with the Eagles push in the second half. In the third quarter, Lauby scored another touchdown on a three yard run, followed by another two point conversion scored by Heusinkvelt.
Ryan Lauby earned his third personal touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter on a 56 yard run. Addison Vance carried the ball in for the two-pointer after the touchdown to give Overton 36 points. The Garden County Eagles’ second and final touchdown ended the game, and Overton took the win home, 36-12.
Ryan Johnson helmed the win from the quarterback position with two completions on five attempts for 35 yards and one touchdown. His receiver, Heusinkvelt, caught both completions for a total of 35 yards and one touchdown.
Heusinkvelt also recorded a rushing touchdown with 123 total yards on 19 carries. He was succeeded by Lauby with a big 213 recorded yards and 3 touchdowns on 28 carries.
A big factor for the Overton Eagle’s win was the performance by their defense. Their top three in tackles included Lauby with seven, Christian Smith with six and Kien ‘The Legend” Martin with five. Smith recorded four QB sacks in the game and Wyatt Ryan recorded three.
Garden County took the advantage in the air with 127 passing yards over Overton’s 35. The Overton Eagles’ rushing yards were monumental, by comparison, with 339 over Garden County’s 13 yards.
The Overton Eagles travel to Wolbach on Tuesday, Nov. 12 to face the Central Valley Cougars. The kick-off between the Eagles and the Cougars is set for 5 p.m.
