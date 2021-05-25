Pinnacle Bank Seniors drop two games to Westco

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Seniors Legion baseball team traveled to Scottsbluff for a double header on Saturday, May 22. The Lexington boys put up a fight , early in the first game but lost in the long game, 5-11, before taking a loss in the second game, 0-5.

The Zephyrs put up four runs on the Pinnacle Bank Seniors in the bottom of the first inning of their first game on Saturday, taking an early lead. The Lexington boys battled back in the top of the second inning, scoring five runs to take a lead on Westco, 5-4, before the Zephyrs tied it up with a single run in the bottom of the inning. Pinnacle Bank battled to hold the tie in the third inning but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth, giving the Westco boys the lead, 5-9. Two more runs in the bottom of the sixth game the Zephyrs the win, 5-11.