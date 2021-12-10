Overton wrestlers beat Southwest and Elm Creek to win triangular

ELM CREEK — The Overton Eagle wrestlers took part in the Elm Creek Triangular, along with the Southwest Roughriders, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The first bouts of the event were between Elm Creek and Southwest, with the Roughriders coming out on top. They would go on to face the Eagles.

The first match was between Overton’s Austin Kennicutt and Southwest’s Gage Overton; Kennicutt pinned Overton in 31 seconds.

Eagle Kolt Suhr faced Southwest’s Gavin Hammond; Suhr fell in 1:34.

In the heavy weight division Eagle Dalton Carlson pinned Southwest’s Clayton Hardy in 2:20.

Overton’s lone female wrestler, Sydnie Brown, took on Southwest’s Ambie Custard; Brown won by decision, 8-3.

Overton beat Southwest 36-24.

Overton then faced Elm Creek, Suhr took on Buffalo Beckham Lewis and lost by decision, 6-0.

Eagle Cinch Kiger took on Buffalo Erik Rojas and pinned him in 3:57.

Overton’s Hayden Muirhead wrestled Elm Creek’s Garrett Trampe and pinned him in 1:22.