Overton Volleyball wins, Eagles football falls

Overton sports are in gear and kicking off the weekend saw the Overton Eagles football team facing the Bertrand Vikings on Friday night. The Vikings wasted no time getting points on the scoreboard, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter. They extended their lead in the second, while the Eagles were able to punch through one touchdown for six points for a 6-35 score at halftime, Bertrand leading.
The Vikings extended their lead another 14 points in the second half. Overton took a loss in their first game of the season, 6-49.
In Saturday’s home Volleyball tournament, the lady Eagles opened with a 2-0 win over the Hitchcock County Falcons, winning the first set, 25-9, and taking another big win in the second set, 25-6.
Overton advanced to meet with the North Platte St. Patrick’s Irish in the second round. The Eagles, again, took a 2-0 win, going 25-17 in the first set and 25-13 in the second set.
In the championship match, the lady Eagles took the court opposite the Central Valley Cougars. The Cougars fell to Overton when the Eagles earned their third consecutive 2-0 win. The Overton girls comfortably won the first set, 25-13, before claiming the tournament title with a 25-18 second set.
Overton football will be home on Friday, Sept. 4 when they host the Sandhills Valley Mavericks while Eagles Volleyball will travel to Loomis for a triangular with the Wolves and Pleasanton on Thursday, Sept 3. Games in Loomis are set to begin at 5 p.m.