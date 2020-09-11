 Skip to main content
Overton Volleyball defeats Cambridge, 3-1
Overton Volleyball defeats Cambridge, 3-1

Rachel Ecklund sends a powerful attack over the net in the Tuesday, Sept. 8 triangular with S-E-M and Axtell.  The lady Eagles took two 2-0 wins in the triangular before taking a 3-1 win over Cambridge on Thursday.  The Eagles end the week with a record of 8-1.

 C-H photo • Tim White

CAMBRIDGE – The Overton Eagles Volleyball girls are perched pretty with an 8-1 season after a 3-1 win over the Cambridge Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 10.  Overton won the first set, 25-9 and took the second set 25-16.  The Trojan girls found some traction in the third set and put away a 19-25 win over the Eagles but Overton answered with a 25-18 fourth set win, claiming the match, 3-1.

 Top performers for the Overton Eagles in the road game included Haley Fleischman with 21 kills and Rachel Ecklund with 14.  Fleischman also recorded two serving aces.

The Overton Volleyball squad will be back at home on Tuesday, Sept. 15 when they host the Maxwell Wildcats.  The 8-1 Eagles will go toe-to-toe with the 0-7 Wildcats at 5 p.m.

