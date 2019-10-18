KEARNEY – Overton waded through their opponents to the Fort Kearny Conference championship on Thursday, Oct. 17. They began at home, earlier this week, taking a 2-0 win over Amherst on Monday, Oct. 14. The Eagles won their match with Amherst, comfortably, in two sets; going 25-13 in the first set and 25-14 in the second.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Overton moved over to Kearney Catholic for their second round game. The Eagles went toe-to-toe with the Axtell Wildcats and took a definitive 3-0 win. Overton claimed the first set with a huge 25-7 win before the Wildcats found some drive in the second. Despite the stronger effort by Axtell, the Eagles took a 25-16 win in the second set and sealed the win with a 25-17 third set victory.
The two wins took the second seeded Eagles to the championship game to face the top seed, Pleasanton. The Bulldogs claimed the win in three sets, putting up 18-25 in the first, 17-25 in the second and 19-25 in the third set to take the championship, giving Overton conference runner-up.
Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles in attacking with 11 kills while her teammate Haley Fleischman followed close behind with nine kills. Kenzie Scheele and Fleischman tied for aces, each with one. Scheele also led in digs with 17 in the game with the Bulldogs while Anna Brennan recorded 25 assists in the match.
The Overton Eagles will be back on the court on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when they travel back to Kearney Catholic High School, this time to duke it out with the Stars. The 26-3 Eagles will begin their match with the 15-13 Stars at 5 p.m.
