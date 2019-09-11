OVERTON – The Overton Eagles volleyball squad hosted a triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Axtell Wildcats and the S-E-M lady Mustangs converged on Overton High School where the Host team dominated, winning both matches, the Wildcats split their games, falling to the Eagles and defeating the Mustangs. The Mustangs fell to both their opponents.
Overton opened their triangular facing the Wildcats. The first set was a bit of a battle with the Eagles coming out on top, 25-21. The Overton squad put away a comfortable win in the second set, 25-16, to take their first win of the night, 2-0.
Overton junior Haley Fleischman led the Eagles in kills against the Wildcats with 12. Fleischman and junior Anna Brennan tied in serving aces with two. Fleischman also led the team in the first match in digs with 15 and total blocks with two. Brennan led the Overton squad in blocks against Axtell with 18, and Rachel Ecklund led the team in receiving with 11 receptions.
The Wildcats stayed on the court for the second match of the night. The Eagles cleared the court to allow the S-E-M Mustangs to take their place. The Mustangs struggled in their match with Axtell when they fell in the first set, 11-25, and lost the second set, 14-25. Axtell took away a 2-0 win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs and the Eagles closed out the matches in two sets. The Overton girls put away a 25-16 win in the first set before finishing with a 25-11 second set. The Overton Eagles won their second match of the night, 2-0.
Leading performances for the Eagles in their match with S-E-M included Rachel Ecklund with nine kills and three aces while Anna Brennan led with 15 assists.
Overton will be back on their home court on Thursday, Sept. 12 when they host the Cambridge Trojans. The 7-1 Eagles go toe-to-toe with the 4-1 Trojans at 5 p.m.
