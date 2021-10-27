Overton sweeps S-E-M in sub-district finals despite O'Neill's 20 kills

OVERTON — Overton had too many weapons.
Three Eagles recorded double-digit kills Tuesday night as the Eagles swept S-E-M 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in the finals of the D1-11 Sub-district Tournament.
It wasn’t as easy as the three-game sweep would indicate.
“I think Sumner really wanted this. They came out and played hard and they showed up,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “There were times it was a tie ball game and when Mikah O’Neill moved to front row, we had to make sure that we were ready to play ball.”
O’Neill, S-E-M’s dynamic sophomore, ripped Overton’s defense for 20 kills. But none of her teammates had more than four.
Overton went farther down the lineup card. Sophomores JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood had 15 and 14 kills, respectively, and senior Kenzie Scheele added 11. It was another day at the office for Ryan, who averages more than five kills per set. For Wood and Scheelie, it was double their averages.
“Natalie and Kenzie are difference-makers because, if they’re on and we can capitalize on it ... they can lead the team and then we can really push the points,” coach Ryan said. “I think we took advantage of the times where Natalie and Kenzie were front row and we kept a good, nice, solid, quick offense and put up a nice block.
“I think it frustrated them a little bit, so we tried to capitalize in those situations.”
Overton never trailed in the first set even though the score was tied at 8 and 9. Five straight points by Overton — scored on three kills by Wood and two by Scheele — put the Eagles on top for good.
S-E-M led much of the second set, but a 7-point run by the Eagles turned things around. That run included four kills and a block assist by JoLee Ryan.
“JoLee knew she had to move the ball around. She’s going to be a target with how well she’s doing,” coach Ryan said.
The Mustangs took advantage of a couple of attack errors by the Eagles and an ace serve by Faith Hernandez, to lead 18-17, but Scheele and Wood scored the next three points on kills to put Overton ahead again to stay.
The third set was back-and forth with the teams trading points down the stretch.
“They’re just scrappy and they’re playing well together. So it’s really fun to play teams like them,” coach Ryan said.
Overton (25-5) advances to the district finals that will be played Saturday. S-E-M (23-7) will wait and hope for a wild card.