Overton sweeps S-E-M in sub-district finals despite O'Neill's 20 kills

OVERTON — Overton had too many weapons.

Three Eagles recorded double-digit kills Tuesday night as the Eagles swept S-E-M 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in the finals of the D1-11 Sub-district Tournament.

It wasn’t as easy as the three-game sweep would indicate.

“I think Sumner really wanted this. They came out and played hard and they showed up,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “There were times it was a tie ball game and when Mikah O’Neill moved to front row, we had to make sure that we were ready to play ball.”

O’Neill, S-E-M’s dynamic sophomore, ripped Overton’s defense for 20 kills. But none of her teammates had more than four.

Overton went farther down the lineup card. Sophomores JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood had 15 and 14 kills, respectively, and senior Kenzie Scheele added 11. It was another day at the office for Ryan, who averages more than five kills per set. For Wood and Scheelie, it was double their averages.