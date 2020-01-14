AMHERST - The Overton Eagles added two more notches in the win column over the weekend as they put up a solid 46-28 win over the Amherst Broncos on Friday and followed it with a 56-49 win over the Maxwell Wildcats on Saturday.
Their win over the Broncos was solidified on the second quarter of the game when they pout up 18 points over Amherst’s eight, giving the lady Eagles an 11 points lead as they went to halftime, 26-15.
Leading the Eagles in their win on Fridaywas junior Rachel Ecklund with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and six steals. Her nearest teammate on the scorecard was sophomore Kenzie Scheele with eight points.
Ecklund also led the Eagles in Saturday’s game with Maxwell when she put up 19 points for Overton. Joining her in the double digits against the Wildcats was sophomore Addison Luther with 13 points.
The Overton boys continue to struggle this season, taking two losses to follow the girls’ wins. The Eagles fell to the Broncos after knocking down just 21 points to Amherst’s 40 points in the first half of their game.
Senior Mathew Roth led the Eagles in the loss with eight points followed by senior Jaylen Schlueter and junior Elijah Heusinkvelt, each with six points.
A big 7-18 second quarter cost the Eagles the win in their game with Maxwell on Saturday.
Schlueter led the Eagles in the loss in the game with the wildcats with 15 points, followed by Heusinkvelt with seven points.
