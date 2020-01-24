OVERTON – Two area schools clashed this week when the Hi-Line Bulls traveled to Overton to take their turn with the Eagles. The Overton girls came out on top in the evening with a 55-33 win over Hi-Line. The Eagles boys took the loss to the Bulls, 57-71.
The lady Eagles took a small lead from the start of their game with the Hi-Line girls, sinking 14 points over the Bulls’ nine in the first quarter. Overton took a definitive lead in the second quarter with a big 23 point push while holding Hi-Line to just eight points to lead at halftime, 37-17.
Overton edged the Bulls in the second half, 18-16, to claim the win, 55-33.
Leading scorers for Hi-Line in the girls game included Joszelyn Nichelson and Alivia Knoerzer with six points and Hadley Martin led with seven points.
Top scorers for the lady Eagles were Hailey Fleischman and Kenzie Scheele with 12 points and Rachel Ecklund with 15 points.
The Overton boys stayed within striking distance on the Bulls in the first half of the boys game, Tuesday, as Hi-Line led by two following the first eight minutes, 10-12. The Bulls pulled away before the end of the half, extending their lead another five points, 27-34.
Hi-Line put up 37 points in the second half over the Eagles’ 30. The Overton boys fell in the end of regulation time, 57-71.
Top scoring players for the Eagles in Tuesday’s game included Jaylen Schlueter with 10 points, Caleb Svarvari with 11 and Mathew Roth with 12 points.
Leading the Buls, Zacob Evans scored 13 points, Tanner Fangmeyer had 14 and Blake Schmidt led with 30 points.
The Hi-Line Bulls went on to host the Medicine Valley Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Hi-Line girls took a big win over the Raider girls, 59-37, while the Bulls put away a win over the Medicine Valley boys, 85-72.
The Overton Eagles basketball teams will be back on the court next week when they travel to Shelton on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Games against the Bulldogs are set to begin in Shelton at 4:30 p.m.
The Hi-Line squads will be at home in Eustis when they host the Amherst Broncos on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Games at the Eustis-Farnam High School gym are set to tip-off at 6 p.m.
