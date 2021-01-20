 Skip to main content
Overton girls snag another two wins over weekend
Overton girls snag another two wins over weekend

Overton senior Paetyn Florell sticks a layup against Brady on Tuesday, Jan 12 at Overton High School.

 C-H photo • Tim White

OVERTON – The Overton Eagles basketball teams played two teams over the weekend, beginning with an on-the-road game to face the North Platte St. Patrick’s Irish on Friday, Jan. 15, followed by a home game with the Bertrand Vikings on Saturday, Jan. 16. The Overton boys fell to both teams, taking a 23-61 loss to St. Pat’s and a 33-64 loss at home to the Vikings. The lady Eagles, on the other hand, put up two more wins on their season, edging a win over the Irish, 35-33, and putting up a big 40-25 win over the Bertrand girls.

The lady Eagles’ wins over the weekend were low-scoring by comparison to their typical game this season but sufficed enough to extend their win heavy season to 12-2, with Pleasanton and Ravenna being their only two losses on their schedule so far.

In Friday’s game, the Overton girls were led in scoring by freshman Jolee Ryan with five points, junior Maeli Meier with six, and senior Rachel Ecklund led with 16 points.

Points leaders in Saturday’s game with the lady Vikings included junior Addison Luther and Ecklund, each with eight points, while sophomore Ella Luther led with nine points.

After facing the Hi-Line Bulls on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Overton Eagles basketball teams will travel to Ansley to battle the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans on Friday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

