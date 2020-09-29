 Skip to main content
Overton Football shut out by Medicine Valley
Overton Football shut out by Medicine Valley

C-H photo • Tim White

OVERTON -The Eagles struggled to gain traction in Friday’s game with the Medicine Valley Raiders. Med Valley put up three touchdowns in the first half for 22 and repeated their effort in the second half to take a win over the Eagles, 0-44.

Overton freshman quarterback Braden Fleischman gained 50 yards with six completions on 20 attempts. Freshman Lees led in rushing with 18 yards on four carries with junior Wyatt Ryan behind him with 14 yards on five attempts. Ryan led in receiving yards with 37 on four receptions and also led in tackles with 21.

The Overton Eagles will try again on Friday, Oct. 2 when they travel to Maywood to try the Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m.

