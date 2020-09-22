Overton Football falls to Loomis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOOMIS – The Overton Eagles continue their struggle in the 2020 season. The young Overton players gained more experience in the varsity arena with an away game with the Loomis Wolves on Friday, Sept. 18. The Eagles fell to Loomis, 16-47.

The Wolves took advantage of their experienced, upper-classman heavy roster in the early portion of the game, putting up 34 points in the first half while stifling the Overton offense. Although the Eagles took the advantage in the second half, 0-6 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth, their effort couldn’t bridge the gap and Overton took the loss, 16-47.

Leading the Eagles in yards gained were Wyatt Ryan with six rushing yards and 81 receiving for 87 total yards while Braden Fleischman led with 127 passing yards and 20 rushing for 147 total yards.

Ryan and Fleischman each scored a touchdown for the Eagles in the fourth quarter while the two conversions were scored by Dominic Kyle and Will Kulhanek.

The 0-4 Eagles will return home for this week’s game on Friday, Sept. 25 when they host the 4-0 Medicine Valley Raiders at 7 p.m.