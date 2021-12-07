Overton Eagles trade win and loss with Loomis Wolves

OVERTON — The Overton Eagle girls and boys basketball teams traded a win and a loss against the Loomis Wolves on Friday Dec. 3.
Lady Eagles hold off Wolves for their second win
The Overton Lady Eagles had a close fought game against Loomis on Friday.
During the first quarter the Lady Eagles were able to put up 11 points, holding the Wolves to only eight. During the second quarter, it was much closer, Overton had 15 points while the Wolves scored 14 points.
Following the half, Overton scored 14 points, while they held the Wolves to only half of their points at seven. The Wolves tried to rally at the end and scored 15 points to Overton’s 13, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The final score was 53-44.
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by JoyLee Ryan (31) with 14 points, Kenzie Scheele (25) and Maeli Meier (3) both had 11 points and Natalie Wood (33) had six points.
Ashlyn Florell (41) nailed one three pointer on five attempts and Meier had one three pointer on five attempts.
On defense, Meier had five deflections, Ella Luther (5) and Addison Luther (23) both had three deflections and Ryan and Wood had two deflections.
The Lady Eagles are now 2-0 for the season.
Eagles overwhelmed by the Loomis wolf pack
The Overton Eagles took a tough loss against the Loomis Wolves during their second game of the season.
The Eagles kept it close in the first quarter, scoring 12 points to the Wolves 11 points. However, the second quarter is where things took a turn, the Wolves scored 26 points, holding Overton to only four points.
The Wolves continued their scoring drive in the third quarter, with 29 points, the Eagles were able to put up 13. The fourth quarter slowed down with the Wolves scoring 11 points to Overton’s six points.
The final score was 77-35. The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season.
The Overton Eagles next match will be a home game against the Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 10. The Wildcats are 0-2 on the season after losses to Pleasanton and Bertrand.