Overton Eagles trade win and loss with Loomis Wolves

OVERTON — The Overton Eagle girls and boys basketball teams traded a win and a loss against the Loomis Wolves on Friday Dec. 3.

Lady Eagles hold off Wolves for their second win

The Overton Lady Eagles had a close fought game against Loomis on Friday.

During the first quarter the Lady Eagles were able to put up 11 points, holding the Wolves to only eight. During the second quarter, it was much closer, Overton had 15 points while the Wolves scored 14 points.

Following the half, Overton scored 14 points, while they held the Wolves to only half of their points at seven. The Wolves tried to rally at the end and scored 15 points to Overton’s 13, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The final score was 53-44.

The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by JoyLee Ryan (31) with 14 points, Kenzie Scheele (25) and Maeli Meier (3) both had 11 points and Natalie Wood (33) had six points.

Ashlyn Florell (41) nailed one three pointer on five attempts and Meier had one three pointer on five attempts.