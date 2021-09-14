Overton Eagles take road loss against the Pleasanton Bulldogs

PLEASANTON — The Overton Eagles traveled north to Pleasanton to face the Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Bulldogs scored in the first two minutes of the game with a point good after. Then the Eagles did likewise, but they tried for the two point conversion and were unsuccessful. Then the Bulldogs got another touchdown and it was downhill from there for the Eagles.

Overton still made some good plays, Wyatt Ryan caught a 40 yard pass and ran for another 20 yards for the touchdown. Dylan Pooschke recovered a Pleasanton fumble and Max Manzo kicked a 35 yard field goal. When Max came off of the field his teammates mobbed him, cheering and screaming and slapping his helmet.

However, it couldn’t sustain the Eagles and they lost 60-23.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Overton Eagles will host the Loomis Wolves at home.