Overton Eagles soar over the Shelton Bulldogs, 3-0

SHELTON — The Overton Eagles volleyball team won three matches in a row against the Shelton Bulldogs during their away game on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The first match was a near run thing, with the Bulldogs taking the lead early, but the Eagles were able to claw their way back halfway through to win 28-26.

The second match was similar to the first, with the Bulldogs taking an early lead, except this time, the Eagles caught on quicker and was able to win 25-19.

By the third match, the Eagles had the game figured out and won 25-12. Near the end, Blair Brennan (11) made a flying dig just off of the court floor enabling her teammates to score.

Shelton’s 6 ft. Sidney Gregg gave Overton some fits with several kills and defensive plays.

JoLee Ryan (7) once again led the Eagles in kills with 19 to her credit, Kenzie Scheele (12) wasn’t far behind with 11 of her own and Natalie Wood (16) had eight.

On assists, Ashlyn Florell (10) had the lions share at 41, she was selected as the Overton Volleyball Player of the Match.

The Eagles now improve to 15-4, their next matchup will be a home game against the Gibbon Buffaloes on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Gibbon is 2-17 on the season, their last match was against Kenesaw, where they fell 2-0.