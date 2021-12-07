Overton Eagles soar over the Arapahoe Warriors during season openers

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles boys and girls basketball teams got their seasons off to a solid start with wins over the Arapahoe Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Lady Eagles rally in fourth quarter for win
The Lady Eagles got off to a slower start against the Warriors, with Araphaoe scoring 11 in the first quarter to Overton’s seven points. The Lady Eagles rallied back to score 14 in the second quarter to the Warrior’s nine points.
After halftime, both teams put up 11 points. In the fourth quarter, Overton took control by scoring 15 points and limiting the Warriors to only five points. Overton won 47-36.
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Maeli Meier (3) with 14 points, JoLee Ryan (31) with nine points Ella Luther (5) and Natalie Wood (33) both had eight points.
Ella Luther hit two three pointers, Emma Luther (1) and Meier both had one three point shot to their names.
On defense, Ryan had three blocks and seven deflections, Wood had three blocks and one deflection, Ella Luther had two blocks and six deflections and Addison Luther (23) had six deflections.
Eagles ascend over the Warriors to take first win
The Overton Eagles boys basketball team got their first win in their season opener against the Warriors.
The Eagles were able to score 15 points to the Warriors 10 in the first quarter. In the second Overton started to pull away with 14 more points, holding the Warriors to only eight points.
Following the halftime meetings, Overton put up 16 points, while the Warriors racked up 12 points. In the fourth quarter, Overton saw its highest amount of points, with 21 while the Warriors scored 13 points. Overton won, 66-43.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Caleb Svarvari (1) with 22 points, Braden Fleischman (25) with 15 points, Wyatt Ryan (23) and had 14 points.
Svarvari had two three pointers on seven attempts and Connor Shively (35) had one three pointer.
On defense, Svarvari had 12 deflections, Ryan had five deflections and Alex Banzhaf (5) had three deflections.
The Overton Eagles next match will be a home game against the Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 10. The Wildcats are 0-2 on the season after losses to Pleasanton and Bertrand.