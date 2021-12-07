Overton Eagles soar over the Arapahoe Warriors during season openers

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles boys and girls basketball teams got their seasons off to a solid start with wins over the Arapahoe Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Lady Eagles rally in fourth quarter for win

The Lady Eagles got off to a slower start against the Warriors, with Araphaoe scoring 11 in the first quarter to Overton’s seven points. The Lady Eagles rallied back to score 14 in the second quarter to the Warrior’s nine points.

After halftime, both teams put up 11 points. In the fourth quarter, Overton took control by scoring 15 points and limiting the Warriors to only five points. Overton won 47-36.

The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Maeli Meier (3) with 14 points, JoLee Ryan (31) with nine points Ella Luther (5) and Natalie Wood (33) both had eight points.

Ella Luther hit two three pointers, Emma Luther (1) and Meier both had one three point shot to their names.

On defense, Ryan had three blocks and seven deflections, Wood had three blocks and one deflection, Ella Luther had two blocks and six deflections and Addison Luther (23) had six deflections.

Eagles ascend over the Warriors to take first win