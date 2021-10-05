Overton Eagles score their first win of the season against Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles scored their first win of the season against the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on Friday, Oct. 1.

Both teams entered the game with a record of 0-5, so someone was walking away with a win.

The Wolves drew first blood with a touchdown in the first quarter, Overton wasn’t able to score until the second quarter where they put up eight.

However, the Eagles took control of the game, shutting out the Wolves in the second half and scoring 14 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth quarter.

The final score was 35-7 for Overton’s first win of the season.

Overton played 48 total plays, had 13 first downs and only had three penalties.

The Eagles were sustained on defense by Dylan Pooschke (38) who had seven solo tackles, five assists and three sacks, Alex Banzhaf (24) with six solo tackles and two assists and Dawson Anderson (10) who had two tackles and one assist.

On offense, Will Kulhanek (20) had 193 rushing yards on 20 carries and Braden Fleischman (4) had four completions on 10 attempts for 42 yards. Brendan McCarter (6) had three receptions for 37 yards.

The Eagles will play their Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 8 against the Brady Eagles. Brady is now 2-4 after their recent loss to Medicine Valley, 94-55.