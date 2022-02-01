Overton Eagles play with the Bulls, get the horns

EUSTIS – The Eagles hit the road Saturday, Jan. 29 for their first round game of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament.

They faced the Hi-Line Bulls, a team they’ve played already once this season…and beat by a fairly substantial margin. This, however, wasn’t the same team they’d seen earlier in the season.

It was practically no contest as the Bulls trampled all over the Eagles. The Bulls’ Ryker Evans (1) made the first basket to start the game and the Bulls never let up. Evans, a sophomore, scored 14 points and had four total rebounds. Hi-Line’s Cade Schmidt (24), a senior, led the team in scoring with 17 points including three three-pointers and six total rebounds.

The Eagles, being led by senior Wyatt Ryan (23) tried but the ball just would not go in the bucket. Leading scorers Caleb Svarvari (1) and Braden Fleischman (25) each had eight points in the game followed up by sophomore Noah Lees (13) who had seven points.

Hi-Line won 54-38. The Eagles walk away with a 7-11 after this game; Hi-Line is now at 7-10.

The Eagles went on to face Wilcox-Hildreth in Amherst on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Bulls will battle it out with the South Loup Bobcats on Friday, Feb. 11 in Arnold.