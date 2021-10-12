Overton Eagles continue to dominate season with wins over Ansley/Litchfield and Loomis

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles were able to continue a dominate volleyball season with wins over the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans and the Loomis Wolves on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The first game of the triangular was against the Spartans, where the Eagles won in two sets, 25-13 and 25-16.

On the attack, JoLee Ryan (7) led the Eagles with 16 kills. Natalie Wood (16) had five kills and Maeli Meier (3), Blair Brennan (11) and Kenzie Scheele (12) each had two.

Brennan and Meier both had two serving aces, while Ella Luther (4), Scheele and Wood both had one each.

Ryan had two solo blocks, while Meier and Scheele both had one.

On digs, Ryan had eight, Ashlyn Florell (10) had seven, Wood had six, Scheele had five and Luther had three.

In the Eagles next game, the Loomis Wolves were able to gain the lead early, but Overton was able to overcome this and won in two sets, 25-13 and 25-17.

On the attack, Ryan had 13 kills, Wood had five, Scheele had three and Meier had two.

While serving, Luther, Ryan, Florell, Brennan and Scheele all had one serving ace each.

On defense, Ryan and Florell each had one solo block.