Overton Eagles advance to FKC championship game after win over Pleasanton Bulldogs

KEARNEY — The Overton Eagles punched their ticket to the Fort Kearney Conference Championship with a 3-0 win over the Pleasanton Bulldogs in tournament play at Kearney Catholic High School on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The games were close, but Overton was able to secure three wins over the Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-20.

On the attack, JoLee Ryan (7) led her team with 23 kills, Kenzie Scheele (12) had seven, Natalie Wood (16) had five, Blair Brennan (11) had four, Maeli Meier (30 had two and Ashlyn Florell (10) had one.

Overton outscored Pleasanton in kills, 42 to 33.

While serving, Brennan had two ace serves, and Florell, Schelle and Wood had one, each. Overton had a total of five ace serves, the Bulldogs had one.

On defense, Ryan and Wood both had one solo block each, while Florell had one block assist. On digs, Brennan and Scheele both had 15 each, Florell had `4, Ella Luther (4) had 11, Ryan had eight, Meier had four.

The Eagles and Bulldogs both had a total of three blocks.

Florell led the way with assists for ball handling with 37, Meier had three and Ryan had one.