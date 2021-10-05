 Skip to main content
Overton Cross Country competes at Fort Kearny Conference Invite
Overton Cross Country competes at Fort Kearny Conference Invite

KEARNEY — The Overton Cross Country team participated in the Fort Kearny Conference Cross Country Invite on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Overton Golf Course.

There were nine teams that participated; Amherst, Axtell, Ansley-Litchfield, Hi-Line, Loomis-Bertrand, Overton, Sumer-Eddyville-Miller and Wilcox-Hildreth.

The running started at 12:30 p.m. and was led by Overton’s Peyton Eby most of the way. Around three fourths of the way through, her competitors got past her. “I got mad so I ran faster,” Eby said, beating them all to the finish line.

Peyton finished first with a time of 22:16, her personal best, she was followed by Josie Smith of S-E-M at 22:33.

Overton’s Violet Nelms came in 7th and Cinch Kiger came in 12th.

