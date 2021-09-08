Orange vs. Orange: Minutemen football falls to Beatrice

LEXINGTON — It was the Minutemen versus the Orangemen on the football field on Friday, Sept. 3 and the Orangemen took the win.

The Minutemen hosted the Beatrice Orangemen and lost 33-13.

Beatrice was the first to strike with six points in the first quarter, Lexington didn’t get a chance to answer until the second quarter when they scored seven points, but Beatrice was able to score twice more.

In the third quarter, Lexington held Beatrice to only six points, but were not able to score themselves. In the fourth quarter, Beatrice scored seven and Lexington, six.

The Minutemen (0-2) will now prepare for their bout against South Sioux City.

The Cardinals enter the non-league bout with a 0-2 record. In their last non-league bout, South Sioux City lost by Sioux City West, Sioux City, Iowa, 47-46.