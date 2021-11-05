Nebraska Christian closes out Overton with late surges

LINCOLN — The Class D1 state volleyball tournament bracket was not big enough for two flocks of Eagles.
Unfortunately for the Overton volleyball team, they were the fallen Eagles.
Overton could only hold the lead for so long as Nebraska Christian came up strong at the end of the first two sets and wore Overton down in the third as Nebraska Christian swept Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15.
“We played well and played them in tight games, but I think it’s important to be able to pick up that first and second match. ... But we played them real close,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We just needed to capitalize because we had the lead in two of those sets. If we just finished those sets, that’s what we needed.”
Overton came into the state mighty young with a roster filled by sophomores, but Nebraska Christian was loaded with upperclassmen. Senior Molly Griess and junior Reghan Flynn tied with 10 kills each. Flynn made the final kill in the third set to take down Overton.
What stood out for Ryan was Nebraska Christian’s setter Alexandra (Ali) Bruning, who recorded 31 assists.
“Their setter is fast. It didn’t matter where that ball was, she was moving, and she was going to get that ball, and she was going to push that ball. She kept it nice and quick,” Ryan said.
Overton had control in the beginning in the first two sets, leading by as many as eight points. Nebraska Christian was not phased, tying the game and letting their blocking and attacks finish the rest. Nebraska Christian tied the first set at 24 and eked out a 26-24 victory.
They would tie it up again at 23 in the second set and followed through with two more points to win 25-23.
Overton had the lead early on in the third set after back-to-back aces from Natalie Wood, but it went downhill from there. Nebraska Christian went on a 17-4 run and closed out the match with a 25-15 win.
JoLee Ryan led Overton with 13 kills and six digs. Wood finished with eight kills, three solo blocks and five digs.
“I think we had some great practices and played well, but it is top-level. We are young. We had a couple of seniors that did a tremendous job for us, and we were excited, but we were hoping to get this one,” coach Ryan said.
As Overton’s season has come to an end at 26-6, Ryan will have an experienced sophomore group back, including her daughter, JoLee, and Wood. However, the Eagles will lose their three seniors. Ryan reflected on each of them and the impact they made on the program.
“Kenzie (Scheele) was our go-to player,” Ryan said. “She could jump, move well. She’s a great aggressive server. She has been a starter and been a part of the state (playoffs). She was just one of the go-to players you could depend on.
“Addison (Luther) had to take on so many roles, and she just has the best attitude. We had her in the back row and she just always does her job. She passed well works hard and gave it 110 percent most of the time.
“Thank goodness, Maeli (Meier) came out this year. She is just one of those players ... who is not your go-to player, but she could find her angle. She could jump, and she’s an athlete. Those are the people you don’t think of as your top three hitters, but they really worked the ball around. We are where we are because of our seniors.”
Nebraska Christian will advance to the state semifinals where they will meet the top seed, Howells-Dodge, in the Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 p.m. Friday. In other matches in Class D1, No. 7 seed Elmwood Murdock stunned No. 2 Mead in five sets and will move on to face No. 3 Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals.