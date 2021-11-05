Nebraska Christian closes out Overton with late surges

Overton had control in the beginning in the first two sets, leading by as many as eight points. Nebraska Christian was not phased, tying the game and letting their blocking and attacks finish the rest. Nebraska Christian tied the first set at 24 and eked out a 26-24 victory.

They would tie it up again at 23 in the second set and followed through with two more points to win 25-23.

Overton had the lead early on in the third set after back-to-back aces from Natalie Wood, but it went downhill from there. Nebraska Christian went on a 17-4 run and closed out the match with a 25-15 win.

JoLee Ryan led Overton with 13 kills and six digs. Wood finished with eight kills, three solo blocks and five digs.

“I think we had some great practices and played well, but it is top-level. We are young. We had a couple of seniors that did a tremendous job for us, and we were excited, but we were hoping to get this one,” coach Ryan said.

As Overton’s season has come to an end at 26-6, Ryan will have an experienced sophomore group back, including her daughter, JoLee, and Wood. However, the Eagles will lose their three seniors. Ryan reflected on each of them and the impact they made on the program.