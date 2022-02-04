National High School Strength and Conditioning Association Region 6 Coach of the Year - Amber Burson

Lexington High School’s Strength and Conditioning Coordinator and Head Powerlifting Coach, Amber Burson, has been selected by the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association as the 2022 Region 6 Coach of the Year. There are only 8 Coaches nationally who are selected for this elite honor, and Coach Burson is the only award winner for the state of Nebraska in 2022.

Lexington’s Powerlifting Team has won a State Championship six years in a row. “She averages nearly 150 kids on the team per year, and that is with the strictest of standards for being a member of the team. Those statistics are a testament to Amber’s skill and ability to get the most out of her students and our athletes at LHS,” said Activities Director Phil Truax.