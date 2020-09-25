Mustangs volleyball goes 1-1 at home triangular

SUMNER – The Mustangs turned around and hosted a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 24 with the Loomis Wolves and the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The lady ‘Stangs split their triangular having lost to the Wolves, 0-2, but taking a win over Elm Creek in three sets, 2-1.
The Mustangs opened Thursday’s triangular with Loomis. The S-E-M squad played from behind but kept the score tight nearing the end of each set and fell to the Wolves, 22-25 in both sets.
Loomis remained on the court to square off with the Buffaloes. Elm Creek added a mark under their win column after two consecutive set wins, 25-14 and 25-22. Loomis ended their night, 1-1, and their season rests with a 6-11 record.
The Buffaloes welcomed the hosts back to the court and took a first set win, outscoring the S-E-M girls, 21-25. The Mustangs battled in the second set and drove the games long to take a 28-26 win over Elm Creek. S-E-M followed the second set victory by sealing the win with a 25-18 third set and splitting their games for the night with a 2-1 win. The Mustangs left the court on Thursday with a 5-9 record on the season while the Buffaloes rest with a record of 11-5.
Leading attackers for the Mustangs in the win over Elm Creek included junior Sudrey Reiter with 13 kills while freshman Mikah O’Neill led with 14. Junior Emily Garrelts and senior Aubree Claflin tied for the top spot in serving, each with four aces.
O’Neill also led in blocks with four, two solo and two assisted and stood out ahead of the team with 35 digs. Junior Faith Hernandez led in assists against the Buffaloes with 17.
The Mustangs will attend the Ansley-Litchfield volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. before they go on the road again on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to Curtis. The Mustangs’ game with the Medicine Valley Raiders is set to begin at 6 p.m.
