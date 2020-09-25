Mustangs volleyball goes 1-1 at home triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER – The Mustangs turned around and hosted a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 24 with the Loomis Wolves and the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The lady ‘Stangs split their triangular having lost to the Wolves, 0-2, but taking a win over Elm Creek in three sets, 2-1.

The Mustangs opened Thursday’s triangular with Loomis. The S-E-M squad played from behind but kept the score tight nearing the end of each set and fell to the Wolves, 22-25 in both sets.

Loomis remained on the court to square off with the Buffaloes. Elm Creek added a mark under their win column after two consecutive set wins, 25-14 and 25-22. Loomis ended their night, 1-1, and their season rests with a 6-11 record.

The Buffaloes welcomed the hosts back to the court and took a first set win, outscoring the S-E-M girls, 21-25. The Mustangs battled in the second set and drove the games long to take a 28-26 win over Elm Creek. S-E-M followed the second set victory by sealing the win with a 25-18 third set and splitting their games for the night with a 2-1 win. The Mustangs left the court on Thursday with a 5-9 record on the season while the Buffaloes rest with a record of 11-5.