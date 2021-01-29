Mustangs suffer two losses

SUMNER - The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Basketball teams took two losses in front of a home crowd on Thursday, Jan. 28 when they hosted the Amherst Broncos. The 9-5 lady ‘Stangs took a tough 37-62 loss to the 8-9 Amherst girls while the Mustang boys took an unusually wide loss to the Broncos, 56-75.

Top scoring players in the S-E-M girls’ game with Amherst included Faith Hernandez with eight points, Abbie Rohde with nine points and out front was Mikah O’Neil with 13 points.

For the Mustang boys, top scorers against the Broncos included Kellen Eggleston with 13 points while Creyton Line and Tucker Whitesel shared the spotlight for their team, each scoring 15 points.

Coming up, the S-E-M lady Mustangs are seeded third in the Fort Kearny Conference bracket and will meet with sixth seeded Loomis at Elm Creek High School on Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The fifth seeded Mustang boys will take on the fourth seed, Ansley-Litchfield on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The S-E-M and Ansley-Litchfield boys will meet at Loomis High School at 5 p.m. for their first round match in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.