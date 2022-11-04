Mustangs end season against the Eagles

LINCOLN – It was an unbelievable sight at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thurs. Nov. 4 as the S-E-M lady Mustangs faced off against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley lady Eagles for State volleyball quarterfinals.

The south stands were packed with purple and gold as Mustang fans made the journey to show their pride and support.

It was a game of emotions, highs and lows and pure amazement. The lady Eagles knew that in order to win this match up they had to shut down lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill and freshman Taryn Arbuthnot and they did just that.

The lady Mustangs poured their heart onto that court with every point made or lost, they kept encouraging each other and they never gave up.

The match went into five grueling sets but the Cardinals out swung the Mustangs to take the win.

Lady Mustangs took the first set 27-25, lost set two 19-25, fell in set three 22-25, won set four 27-25 and took a hard loss in set five seven to 15.

Congratulations on a wonderful season Mustangs!