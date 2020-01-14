PERU - The Lexington Powerlifters traveled to Peru University to compete in their powerlifting competition over the weekend. All three teams, boys, girls and co-ed, took first place at the meet while collectively they boasted eight first place lifters. Lexington also earned the honor of Outstanding Lifer of the Meet, Lesli Garcia.
Fifth place winners in their weight classes included Sarahi Giron and Arlin Munoz for the girls and Morgan Bailey for the boys. Fourth Place lifters at the meet included Esmeralda Mendez, Anai Aguirre and Sindy Giron for the girls while Luis Ceja, Jose Guerrero and Gabriel Alvarez took fourth place for the boys in their respective weight classes.
Third place winners at the Peru Meet for the girls included Megan Dang, Jackie Quinonez and Julissa Barrios while Tyler Woody, Logan Dowling, Alex Velasquez, Henry Cabrera, Wilmer Hoisington and Juan Laguna took third place for the Minutemen.
Jade Morales, Nayely Quinonez, Jasmine Garcia, Madi Smith, Maritza Calmo and Carly Holbrook each took second place in their respective weight classes for the ‘Maids at the meet while Fredy Velasquez and Cristian Cardenas took second place for the boys.
Champions in their weight classes at the Peru meet for the Lexington girls included Alisha Rojas, Malinda Lo, Karly Huerk and Leslie Garcia. Lexington lifters taking championships for the boys at Peru included John Howard, Gaspar Andres, Salvador Zamora and Kevin Medina.
The Lexington powerlifting teams will be back on the road on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they travel to Lincoln for the USA Powerlifting National Qualifier Meet at Lincoln Christian High School.
