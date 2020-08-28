LEXINGTON – As the fall sports season gets into full swing, so swings the Lexington boys tennis team when they hosted a match with the Hastings Tigers on Thursday, August 27. The Minutemen put away a win in their season opener, 8-1.
In number one singles, Henry Goodwin took on Hastings’ Brayden Schram. Goodwin put up a good fight in his singles match but ultimately fell to Schram, 5-8. Ethan Mins took a definitive 8-0 win over Hastings’ Jackson Harris in number two singles while Greysen Strauss claimed an 8-2 win over Hastings’ Joey Koci for number three singles.
Topher Swartz defeated the Tigers’ Wyatt Tate in number four singles, 8-0, while Agustin Lopez took an 8-0 win over Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman and Angle Perez gained the fifth point for Lexington with an 8-0 win over Jordan Norris.
Competing in number one doubles, Greysen Strauss and Topher Swartz took a definitive win, 8-0, over their Tiger counterparts Jackson Harris and Wyatt Tate. Mason Kusek and Joey Koci dropped their number two doubles match to Lexington’s Morgan Bailey and Agustin Lopez, 8-0. Sealing the win for the Minutemen, Keith Allen and Andres Salinas emerged with an 8-0 victory over Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman and Jordan Norris in number three doubles.
“The kids were excited the play the first match of the season,” Lexington tennis head coach Jake Saulsbury said in a message to the Clipper-Herald. “They played well today.”
Coach Saulsbury found some things he looks forward to working on in practice as they move forward with the season.
“We still need to improve our first serve percentages,” Saulsbury explained. “Overall, they have demonstrated a lot of improvement from where we were last year at this time of the season.”
Lexington Tennis will travel to McCook to take on the Bison on Saturday, August 29. Matches begin at McCook at 10 a.m.
