Minutemen put in the effort at Lexington Invitational, but work is still needed

“Our kids struggled with nerves and the intent to do well was there but may have been hampered by trying too hard. On the girls side, the freshmen girls ran nice races. Senior Kayla Barrios powered through a nice run. On the boys side, Jayden Ureste had a breakout race and ran very well. We need to pack better with the boys and be stronger on the end part of our race.”

— Sam Jilka, Head Coach