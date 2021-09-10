 Skip to main content
Minutemen put in the effort at Lexington Invitational, but work is still needed
Minutement logo

“Our kids struggled with nerves and the intent to do well was there but may have been hampered by trying too hard. On the girls side, the freshmen girls ran nice races. Senior Kayla Barrios powered through a nice run. On the boys side, Jayden Ureste had a breakout race and ran very well. We need to pack better with the boys and be stronger on the end part of our race.”
— Sam Jilka, Head Coach

Boys:

  • Jayden Ureste, 2nd, 17:13.1
  • Ian Salazar, 5th, 17:32.2
  • Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, 6th, 17:38.1
  • Garrett Converse, 7th, 17:39.1
  • Oscar Aguado-Mendez, 9th, 17:40.9
  • Kevin Parada, 10th, 17:46.1
  • Antonio Moro, 12th, 18:11.8
  • Lazaro Adame-Lopez, 15th, 18:28.4
  • Anthony Taracena, 42nd, 20:01.1
  • Greg Treffer, 49th, 20:30.3
  • Fernando Caballero, 53rd, 20:36.3
  • Tyler Woody, 54th, 20:40.7
  • Alex Gomez, 55th, 20:41.0
  • Jonah Bryan, 70th, 21:54.9
  • Gabe Lopez, 73rd, 22:07.5
  • Eduardo Duarte-Benavides, 80th, 22:23.2
  • Gilberto Calmo, 98th, 24:01.4

Girls:

  • Kayla Barrios, 5th, 21:50.6
  • Susana Calmo, 11th, 22:52.8
  • Yovanna Contreras, 12th, 23:01.1
  • Madeline Armstrong, 13th, 23:07.8
  • Diana Ramirez-Lemus, 14th, 23:29.3
  • Karen Santoyo, 19th, 24:01.2
  • Yarley Simental, 23rd, 24:14.1
  • McKinley Ureste, 26th, 24:34.7
  • Leticia Virgilio-Francisco, 34th, 25:19.8
  • Viviana Gonzalez, 37th, 25:49.4
  • Alondra Areaga, 64th, 30:51.7
  • Katherine Martinez, 65th, 30:51.8
