Minutemen, Minutemaid basketball teams take part in preseason jamboree with Cambridge Trojans

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School Minutemen and Minutemaid basketball teams both took part in a preseason jamboree with the Cambridge Trojans.

The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lexington High School.

The Minutemaids were led in scoring by Sarah Treffer (22) who scored 27 points in the 55-36 preseason victory over the Trojans.

The Minutemen found themselves trailing against Cambridge the entire game, until the fourth quarter, where they stole a close 52-49 preseason victory.

Lexington’s first games of the regular season will be away and take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 against the Gothenburg Swedes at 6 p.m. for the Maids and 7:30 p.m. for the Minuteman.