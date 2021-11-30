 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minutemen, Minutemaid basketball teams take part in preseason jamboree with Cambridge Trojans
0 comments

Minutemen, Minutemaid basketball teams take part in preseason jamboree with Cambridge Trojans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School Minutemen and Minutemaid basketball teams both took part in a preseason jamboree with the Cambridge Trojans.

The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Lexington High School.

The Minutemaids were led in scoring by Sarah Treffer (22) who scored 27 points in the 55-36 preseason victory over the Trojans.

The Minutemen found themselves trailing against Cambridge the entire game, until the fourth quarter, where they stole a close 52-49 preseason victory.

Lexington’s first games of the regular season will be away and take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 against the Gothenburg Swedes at 6 p.m. for the Maids and 7:30 p.m. for the Minuteman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics