Minutemen head 2-0 into weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Lexington soccer teams traveled again on Thursday, April 8, taking the long trip to Scottsbluff to try the Bearcats’ strength. The Minutemaids took a loss in the panhandle after matching the Scottsbluff girls in the first half of the game, 1-1, and falling in the second half, 0-2, for a 1-3 loss. LHS goalkeeper Alyssa Winter let by one goal but recorded 22 saves on 25 shots, while Klair Fagot scored Lexington’s lone goal in the first half. The Minutemaids’ season drops to 3-4 after this week’s losses.

The Minutemen took their momentum from the win over Kearney High along to Scottsbluff as they pounded away six goals in a clean-sheet win over the SHS Bearcats. Three unanswered goals in the first half and three unanswered goals in the second sealed the Minutemen’s eighth win of the season. Their single loss, so far, in 2021 was to Skutt Catholic, 3-1, on opening weekend.

Scoring was shared across the Minutemen line as Jason Tovar, Josh Morales, Yoskar Galvan, Alex Perez, Ernesto Pineda and Harold Pineda all recorded one goal, each. Miguel Raymundo and Alex Perez each earned two assists while Galvan had one.

The Lexington soccer teams will finally return home, the Minutemaids on home pitch for the first time this season, on Saturday, April 10 when they host the Gering Bulldogs. The junior varsity games for Saturday have been cancelled and the varsity game time has been changed from 3:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Optimist Sports Complex in Lexington.