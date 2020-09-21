Minutemen Football falls to Central City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen suffered a tough loss in a surprise game with the Central City Bison on Friday, Sept. 18. The Lexington boys fell after falling behind in the first half and meeting a solid Bison defense throughout the game, 0-49.

The Bison bowled over the Lexington defense in the early half of the game, putting three touchdowns with a two-point conversion and two PATs for 22 points in the first quarter and another three touchdowns and two PATs in the second quarter for a 0-42 lead at halftime.

The Central City offensive slowed in the second half, scoring one touchdown for seven points in the third quarter. The Bison’s defense remained roc- solid and continued to hold the Minutemen scoreless. Lexington fell in the end, 0-49.

The Minutemen struggled to gain yards in Friday’s game which ultimately cost them the game. Lexington was only able to gain a total of 390 all-purpose yards toward the end zone, gaining just seven first downs while Central City recorded 556 yards with 22 first downs.

Leading the Minutemen in passing yards, sophomore Kaden West threw four completions on 10 attempts for a total of 47 yards. Landen Johnson led the Lexington boys in rushing yards with 39.

The Minutemen are slated for an away game this week when they travel to McCook to take on another breed of Bison. The 1-3 Minutemen and the 2-1 Bison have a kick-off set for 7 p.m.