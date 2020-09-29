Minutemen Football drops game with McCook

MCCOOK - The Minutemen struggled getting yards for first downs in Friday’s game with McCook. McCook scored their first touchdown in the first quarter and two in the second for a halftime lead, 0-21. The Bison Scored another two touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth to take a 0-42 win over Lexington.

Minutemen sophomore quarterback Kaden West completed seven throws on 17 attempts for 57 yards while sophomore Daven Naylor completed two passes on four attempts for 46 yards. Leading in rushing yards was senior Alex Ramos with 98 on 19 carries.

Sophomore Jackson Konrad led in receiving yards with 46 yards on two receptions and behind him Senior Julio Rodriguez gained 32 yards on three receptions. Rodriguez also shared the lead in tackles with Landen Johnson, each recording seven tackles.

The Minutemen will be home on Friday, Oct. 2 when they host the Gering Bulldogs. The 1-4 Minutemen kick-off with the 0-5 Bulldogs at 7 p.m.