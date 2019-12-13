Minutemen dominate dual with Northwest

LEXINGTON – Wrestling Duals served a purpose in the past as keeping athletes active and making them stronger through repetition. This season is the second where Duals are not only important for the individual wrestlers to keep their skills growing, but they also count toward the postseason. The Lexington Minutemen wrestlers added to their season this week, on Thursday, Dec. 12 when they hosted the Grand Island Northwest Vikings for some one-on-one action. The Minutemen took the win as a team, 52-24.
The Lexington team took a big step toward a big win, right off the bat, when they put Ivan Lazo on the mat against Northwest’s Ben Sutherland in the 113 lb. match. Lazo took the win by fall over his Northwest opponent by fall in 1:24 for a 6-0 lead.
Ean Bailey, the 120 lb. wrestler for the Minutemen, took the mat with Bobbie Martin of Northwest and claimed his win by fall, pinning Martin in 1:07. Bailey’s win put the Minutemen ahead on the scoreboard, 12-0.
Dylan Hubbard of Lexington went toe-to-toe with Caden Fredriksen of Northwest for the 126 lb. match at Thursday’s dual. Lexington put up another six points with another pin as Hubbard pinned Frederiksen in 1:18 for an 18-0 lead for Lexington.
Northwest put some points on the board in the 132 lb. match when Brady Isley of Northwest took a win by fall over Angel De la Torre in 1:15. The Pin gave Northwest six points, putting them behind the Minutemen, 18-6.
Grand Island looked to even things up after the 138 lb. match at the dual. Colton Ruff of Northwest recorded a win by fall over Lexington’s Anthony Rodriguez in 5:31. Northwest looked to close the scoring gap, 18-12.
The Minutemen reestablished their lead with the 145 lb. match in the dual. Brady Fago put up another six points for the orange and black with a win by fall over Northwest’s Bo Bushhousen in 1:54. This gave Lexington a two-pin lead, 24-12.
Next, in the 152 lb. match, Owen Friesen of Northwest put another six points in the Vikings’ column with a win by fall over Lexington’s Rene Corado in 5:04. The win put Northwest within six points of the Minutemen, 24-18.
Arturo Navarrete gave Lexington another four points with a win by major decision, 10-2, at the end of regulation time over Northwest’s Austin Cooley in the 160 lb. match. This put more distance between the Minutemen and Vikings, 28-18.
Lexington’s 170 lb. wrestler, Dakota Haines, earned a win by fall over Northwest’s Alex Cabello in 3:58. Lexington began a run to extend a massive lead on the Vikings with his six points, 34-18.
Efrin Aguirre not only added six points for Lexington in the 182 lb. match with Northwest’s Brody Sheeks, but he also was the fastest pin of the dual, winning by fall in just 34 seconds. His pin put Lexington ahead, 40-18.
David Garcia of Lexington took the mat in the 195 lb. match with Northwest’s Kyler Keeshan. Garcia pinned Keeshan for another six points in 1:21, putting the Minutemen in a commanding lead, 46-18.
The 220 lb. match netted another three points for the Minutemen with James Hernandez earning a win by decision, 4-2. Lexington extended their lead on Northwest, 49-18.
Brody Stutzman gained the last six points for the Vikings in the 285 lb. match with a win by fall over Lexington’s Sebastian Romero. Stutzman pinned Romero in 4:57 for six points, bringing the team score to 49-24.
Daven Naylor took the circle for Lexington for the final match of the night, the 106 lb. match with Northwest’s Caleb Alcorta. Naylor won the match by decision, 7-3, adding three points and sealing the win for the Minutemen, 52-24.
The Minutemen will travel far for some competition in Colby, Kansas on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
