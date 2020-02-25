HASTINGS - The Lexington Minutemen traveled to Hastings on Monday to open their postseason, a rematch with the Northwest Vikings at Hastings High School.
The Minutemen drew first blood in the game with a quick layup, stuck by Nick Saiz for a small 2-0 lead. Northwest responded with interest as Corey Hayes scored a three-pointer. Northwest led in a back and forth until Dau Mach Followed a three pointer with a two to tie the game, 9-9. The remainder of the first quarter was a back and forth, Dylan Richman scoring two, Northwest responded with two of their own and finally a three pointer by Eli Young closed scoring in the first quarter with Lexington leading, 14-11.
Thanks to 5 three-pointers in the second quarter, the Vikings took a lead in the second quarter amongst the battle for the lead. Lexington stayed with the Northwest boys, thanks largely to seven points in the second quarter by Richman. For a halftime score of 28-31, Minutemen trailing.
The Minutemen played well in the first half, but the team that returned to the court in the second half was different in a familiar way. The same Minutemen that took Ogallala to double overtime and pulled the win out from under Kearney Catholic’s feet. The second half saw a team of Minutemen who weren’t ready to end their season.
Northwest extended their lead to four points with a free throw in the opening moments of the second half. A pair of two pointers scored by Saiz tied the game for the Minutemen, 32-32. The Lexington boys and the Vikings traded blows at the rim before the Minutemen shot ahead with four points my Austin Friedrichson, three points from Richman and an additional two from Mach. This run offered Lexington a 10 points lead at the end of the third quarter, 51-41.
The Minutemen continued to climb in the final eight minutes, including another long run of 10 points late in the period. Lexington put 25 points on the scoreboard over Northwest’s 10. The Minutemen secured another game with the 76-51 win, and moved on to a match with the Hastings Tigers in Hastings.
