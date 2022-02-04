Minutemaids win districts; advance to State Tournament

The Lexington Minutemaids came out on top in the district tournament in Hastings on Tuesday, Feb. 1, securing a spot in the eight-team state tournament that is set for next week.

The Minutemaids had a total pin fall of 2870, well above the Hastings Tigers, who finished as district runner ups with 2731.

Four girls on the Lexington squad qualified for the state singles tournament.

Sophomore Daisy Gomez finished as the district singles champion with a 475 series.

Senior McKinna Moats finished 3rd with a 442 series, followed by senior Cordelia Harbison, who was 5th with a 437 series, and senior Taya Berry finished 8th with a 400 series.

The girls will bowl in the singles tournament set for 11a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 before the team bowls in the state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. If they make it to the finals, they will bowl in the championships later at 7:30 p.m.

The Lexington boys team, meanwhile, finished as district runner-ups, finishing with a total pinball of 3116, falling to Hastings, who took districts with a 3345.