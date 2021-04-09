 Skip to main content
Minutemaids tennis defeats Stars
Minutemaids tennis defeats Stars

KEARNEY – The Lexington Minutemaids tennis team met with the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, April 6 in Kearney, where the Minutemaids took a 6-3 win over the green and gold.

While Lexington’s Gracey Smith and Haley Hernandez took an 8-2 loss to KCHS’ Sydney Connor and Ashton Huls in number one doubles the number two doubles team, Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz earned an 8-3 win over Kearney Catholic’s Kyleigh Seim and Makenzie Schroeder in number two doubles to level the score, 1-1.  The Minutemaids’ number three doubles, Marianna McDowell and Kayleigh Cetak broke the tie to put Lexington ahead, 2-1, with a tight 8-6 win over Claire Rogers and Mia Homan.

In singles action, Kearney Catholic took two of the six matches, with Sydney Connor narrowly beating Marianna McDowell,9-8 (3), in number one singles and Makenzie Schroeder defeating Leilany Diaz in number five singles, 8-2.  Kayleigh Cetak regained some ground for the ‘Maids with an 8-2 win over Claire Rogers in number two singles and Gracey Smith extended the lead for the Minutemaids with an 8-1 win over Ashton Huls in number three singles.  Victoria Perez won her number four singles match with Kyleigh Seim, 8-5, earning one more point for Lexington while Haley Hernandez shut down Kearney Catholic’s Mia Homan in number six singles, winning the match, 8-0.

“I think the team continues to play with more confidence with each match they play,” said Lexington head coach Jake Saulsbury of the girls’ performance at the dual.  “They love being on the court and it shows.”

The Lexington Minutemaids will be at home on Tuesday, April 13 when they host their invitational.  Matches at the Lexington Girls Tennis Invite are slated to begin at 9 a.m.

