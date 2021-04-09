Minutemaids tennis defeats Stars

KEARNEY – The Lexington Minutemaids tennis team met with the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, April 6 in Kearney, where the Minutemaids took a 6-3 win over the green and gold.

While Lexington’s Gracey Smith and Haley Hernandez took an 8-2 loss to KCHS’ Sydney Connor and Ashton Huls in number one doubles the number two doubles team, Victoria Perez and Leilany Diaz earned an 8-3 win over Kearney Catholic’s Kyleigh Seim and Makenzie Schroeder in number two doubles to level the score, 1-1. The Minutemaids’ number three doubles, Marianna McDowell and Kayleigh Cetak broke the tie to put Lexington ahead, 2-1, with a tight 8-6 win over Claire Rogers and Mia Homan.

In singles action, Kearney Catholic took two of the six matches, with Sydney Connor narrowly beating Marianna McDowell,9-8 (3), in number one singles and Makenzie Schroeder defeating Leilany Diaz in number five singles, 8-2. Kayleigh Cetak regained some ground for the ‘Maids with an 8-2 win over Claire Rogers in number two singles and Gracey Smith extended the lead for the Minutemaids with an 8-1 win over Ashton Huls in number three singles. Victoria Perez won her number four singles match with Kyleigh Seim, 8-5, earning one more point for Lexington while Haley Hernandez shut down Kearney Catholic’s Mia Homan in number six singles, winning the match, 8-0.