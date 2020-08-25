Lexington ends first weekend with 2-3 record
LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids invited seven schools from across the state to compete on Saturday, August 22 for the Lexington Softball Invite. Lexington went 1-2 to take fourth place at the home tournament behind Southern Valley/Alma in third place, Holdrege in second place and tournament champions Scottsbluff.
The ‘Maids faced off with the Chadron Cardinals in the first round and took a win to kick off their day, 12-0. In the same round Holdrege narrowly defeated Gothenburg, 7-6, Southern Valley/Alma took a win over Alliance, 10-0, and Scottsbluff put a 7-4 win over Adams Central.
Scoring runs for the Minutemaids in the game with Chadron were Klair Fagot, Macey Johnson and Jordyn Jeffries with three runs each while Addison Sund, Kalli Sutton and Alyssa Winter each scored one run. Fagot and Jeffries each recorded a home run in the game against the Cardinals.
Lexington met with the Dusters from Holdrege in their second round game. The Minutemaids took an early lead, 3-1 in the first inning before the Dusters tied it up with two runs in the top of the fourth. A three run rally gave Holdrege the lead in the top of the sixth and the ‘Maids fell after only being able to muster one run in response. Lexington fell to Holdrege in the second round game, 4-6. Klair Fagot and McKinna Moats each scored a run for the Minutemaids against Holdrege while Jordyn Jeffries scored two runs.
As for the rest of the second round matches, Chadron took a 7-6 win over Gothenburg, Adams Central put the hurt on Alliance with a 23-3 win and Scottsbluff routed the Southern Valley/Alma Saints, 14-4.
In the placement round, Lexington found themselves opposite the Southern Valley/Alma Saints. SV-A took a commanding lead in the top of the first inning, 0-9, and extended it to ten runs in the top of the third before the ‘Maids could muster a response. When they did answer, the Minutemaids responded big, scoring six runs in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, 10-10. A Saints grand slam in the top of the fifth put the Southern Valley/Alma girls ahead of the ‘Maids, once again and Lexington could only gather two more runs before the end of the game. The Minutemaids fell to the Saints, 12-14.
Macey Johnson scored three runs for Lexington in their final game of the day while Jordyn Jeffries, McKinna Moats and Addison Sund each scored two. Kalli Sutton, Alyssa Winter and Amaya Stewart each scored one run in their effort.
Placement results for the Lexington Softball Invite are as follows:
Champions – Scottsbluff
Runner-up – Holdrege
3rd – Southern Valley/Alma
4th – Lexington
5th – Adams Central
6th – Chadron
7th – Gothenburg
8th – Alliance
Lexington will be back on home ground on Thursday, August 27 when they host Grand Island Northwest. The 2-3 Minutemaids are set to begin their game with the 1-1 Vikings at the Optimist Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m.
