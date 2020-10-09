 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minutemaids softball takes Class B-9 runner-up
0 comments

Minutemaids softball takes Class B-9 runner-up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Lans WEB.jpg

Jordan Lans gauges her chances of stealing third base on the basepath in their Monday, Oct. 5 game with the McCook Bison.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

HASTINGS – The Lexington Minutemaids took the Class B-9 district tournament the distance, forcing the Adams Central Patriots to a second championship game. In the first game of the championship matchup the Minutemaids handed the Patriots their first loss of the tournament, 13-5, but fell in the final, 9-20, and the Lexington Minutemaids took district runner-up.

While the Minutemaids drove up the score in the first game with the Patriots on Tuesday, Oct. 6 the Patriots answered in-kind in the second and opened with a 0-4 lead. The Minutemaids stayed in the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Adams Central then took a commanding lead in the top of the third with a nine run rally to extend their lead, 3-13. The ‘Maids scored one run in the bottom of the inning.

The Patriots sent another two runners home in the top of the fourth inning and Lexington made their biggest push of the game in response, scoring four runs to bring the score to 8-15 at the top of the fifth.

Adams Central batted in another 5 runs in the top of the fifth inning, putting the pressure on the ‘Maids to keep the game alive. Lexington was only able to score one more run before the Patriots could get their three outs in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game and the Minutemaids’ season, 9-20.

The Minutemaids end their 2020 season with 16 wins and 17 losses and will lose four seniors including Addison Sund, Alyssa Winter, Klair Fagot and Macey Johnson.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cozad Golf Invite
Sports News

Cozad Golf Invite

COZAD – Cozad held their home golf invite earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 28. The lady Haymakers took second as a team with 429 while als…

Haymakers win rival game
Sports News

Haymakers win rival game

GOTHENBURG - The Cozad lady Haymakers put a big 12-0 shutout win over their neighboring rival, the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday this week. Th…

Central Conference Softball
Sports News

Central Conference Softball

LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids hosted the Central 10 Conference Softball Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Grand Island Northwest Vikings took …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics