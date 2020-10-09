Minutemaids softball takes Class B-9 runner-up

HASTINGS – The Lexington Minutemaids took the Class B-9 district tournament the distance, forcing the Adams Central Patriots to a second championship game. In the first game of the championship matchup the Minutemaids handed the Patriots their first loss of the tournament, 13-5, but fell in the final, 9-20, and the Lexington Minutemaids took district runner-up.

While the Minutemaids drove up the score in the first game with the Patriots on Tuesday, Oct. 6 the Patriots answered in-kind in the second and opened with a 0-4 lead. The Minutemaids stayed in the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Adams Central then took a commanding lead in the top of the third with a nine run rally to extend their lead, 3-13. The ‘Maids scored one run in the bottom of the inning.

The Patriots sent another two runners home in the top of the fourth inning and Lexington made their biggest push of the game in response, scoring four runs to bring the score to 8-15 at the top of the fifth.

Adams Central batted in another 5 runs in the top of the fifth inning, putting the pressure on the ‘Maids to keep the game alive. Lexington was only able to score one more run before the Patriots could get their three outs in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game and the Minutemaids’ season, 9-20.

The Minutemaids end their 2020 season with 16 wins and 17 losses and will lose four seniors including Addison Sund, Alyssa Winter, Klair Fagot and Macey Johnson.