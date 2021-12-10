Minutemaid wrestlers claim home win, Minuteman earn duel victory

Maid grapplers notch home win

Though many weight classes were open for both teams, the Lexington and Northwest girls wrestling teams gathered much needed experience Thursday night. The Maids, wrestling in their first home dual ever, earned a 60-12 team victory over the Lady Vikings.

Only five matches took place, with Lexington scoring three pins compared to the Vikings pair of pins.

At 138 pounds, Lexington’s Andrea Melendez trailed 4-1 at the end of the first period against Emma Harb. After giving up an escape, Melendez turned the tables to score a pin at 2:35 in the match.

Kezie Zeped, wrestling at 145 pounds, suffered a first period pin at the hands of Miah Kenny of Northwest.

The same fate was experienced by Lexington’s Sara Anaya at 152 pounds. She was downed in the first period by Northwest’s Chloe Mader.

At 165 pounds, Elsa Garcia controlled her match against Megan Boyd. She enjoyed a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first period, scoring another takedown before she pinned the Lady Viking.