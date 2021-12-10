Minutemaid wrestlers claim home win, Minuteman earn duel victory

Maid grapplers notch home win
Though many weight classes were open for both teams, the Lexington and Northwest girls wrestling teams gathered much needed experience Thursday night. The Maids, wrestling in their first home dual ever, earned a 60-12 team victory over the Lady Vikings.
Only five matches took place, with Lexington scoring three pins compared to the Vikings pair of pins.
At 138 pounds, Lexington’s Andrea Melendez trailed 4-1 at the end of the first period against Emma Harb. After giving up an escape, Melendez turned the tables to score a pin at 2:35 in the match.
Kezie Zeped, wrestling at 145 pounds, suffered a first period pin at the hands of Miah Kenny of Northwest.
The same fate was experienced by Lexington’s Sara Anaya at 152 pounds. She was downed in the first period by Northwest’s Chloe Mader.
At 165 pounds, Elsa Garcia controlled her match against Megan Boyd. She enjoyed a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first period, scoring another takedown before she pinned the Lady Viking.
In the final girls match of the dual, Chantal Hernandez squared off against Isabella Rivera in the 185 pound match. Hernandez scored a first period take down and three point near fall before waiting out her opponent in the second period. She eventually pinned Rivera midway through the third period. Lexington picked up team points as Northwest did not have a full team. Josalyn Hernandez (100), Francisa Walsh (107), Sandra Velasquez (114), Kytzia Hernandez (120), Karen Santoyo (126), Jennifer Najera (132) and Tatiana Guerrero (235) were ready for the Maids.
The Maid wrestlers next take to the mat at the Crete Invitational today (Saturday).
Minutemen ride six pins to dual victory
Lexington used a half dozen pins to down Northwest Thursday, 45-30.
Sebastian Dones (285), Daylen Naylor (106), Jayden Thorell (113), Daven Naylor (126), Jackson Konrad (132), Jason Hernandez and Adrian Navarette (152) each notched pins in the outing. Thorell’s victory was likely the most thrilling as he trailed 9-0 to start the second period. His opponent, Alex Linden, opted to start in the down position and Thorell finished him with a pin 30 seconds after starting.
At 195 pounds, Ismael Ayala battled through three periods to score an escape in the final 10 seconds to down Joe Stein 5-4.
Daven Naylor, wrestling at 126 pounds, controlled his contest against Roland Murillo. The grappler scored three takedowns, a reversal and a three point near fall to claim an 11-4 decision.
Chris Rodriguez, at 138 pounds, was back and forth with Theron Johnson. He scored four takedowns and an escape while holding the Viking wrestler to a single takedown, a reversal and a pair of escapes for a 9-6 victory.
Cayden Gibbons (182), Rudy Aguilar (120) and Nicolas Perez (160) suffered pins at the hands of the Viking squad. Lexington was open at 170 and 220 pounds.