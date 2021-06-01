Mary Maloley’s legacy lives on

LEXINGTON — Many things can be said about Mary Maloley, but not enough can be said about her love for tennis and those involved with the sport. Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Maloley was an all-around athlete winning triple sports prizes for basketball, hockey and tennis as well as the Best All Round Sports Award.
In her 20’s she traveled the world like many Australians at that time. She spent two years in the United States where she met her husband, John Maloley, in 1961. The two married in 1974 and moved to Lexington where they raised their two children, John and Amanda.
Maloley spent much of her time raising their children and working at home, but she also wanted to share her love for the game she had played all her life, tennis. She gave lessons and started leagues because Lexington didn’t have a tennis program at that time. In 1986 she held the first Labor Day Tennis tournament, which is still very much alive after 34 years. Maloley was also instrumental in adding tennis as an activity at Lexington High School with the 1993-94 class being the first to play. In 1999, Mary was inducted in the Nebraska Tennis Hall of Fame.
After 82 years on this rock we call Earth, Mary passed on to that great big tennis court in the sky on May 11, 2020. She accomplished many things in her life and impacted a lot of people along the way. That being said, what better way to honor her than with a tennis tournament.
The first annual Mary Maloley Aussie Open Tennis Tournament was held May 29, 2021, a year after her passing. As with years past, the City of Lexington hosted the tournament at Memorial Park. Attendance was high with 45 doubles teams across several different divisions. And what better way to spread Mary’s love of the game other than giving the first place winners trophies from her collection.
Jaden Butler of Hastings and Tim Fischer of Grand Island won first place in Men’s Doubles followed up by Joel Poland and Conner Conrad, both of Kearney, with second place. Frank TenKorang and Anirban Ghosh, both of Kearney, were the consolation winners of the Men’s Doubles division.
Missy Smith of Kearney and Brylee Lauby of Lexington won first place in Women’s Doubles followed up by Olivia Koetter and Carsyn Craig, both of McCook, with second place. Marianna McDowell and Brooklyn Lul, both of Lexington, were the consolation winners of the Women’s Doubles division.
Phil Lauby and Brylee Lauby, both of Lexington, won first place in Mixed Doubles wile Michael Ambriz of Omaha and Marianna McDowell of Lexington won in the consolation bracket.