Mary Maloley’s legacy lives on

LEXINGTON — Many things can be said about Mary Maloley, but not enough can be said about her love for tennis and those involved with the sport. Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Maloley was an all-around athlete winning triple sports prizes for basketball, hockey and tennis as well as the Best All Round Sports Award.

In her 20’s she traveled the world like many Australians at that time. She spent two years in the United States where she met her husband, John Maloley, in 1961. The two married in 1974 and moved to Lexington where they raised their two children, John and Amanda.

Maloley spent much of her time raising their children and working at home, but she also wanted to share her love for the game she had played all her life, tennis. She gave lessons and started leagues because Lexington didn’t have a tennis program at that time. In 1986 she held the first Labor Day Tennis tournament, which is still very much alive after 34 years. Maloley was also instrumental in adding tennis as an activity at Lexington High School with the 1993-94 class being the first to play. In 1999, Mary was inducted in the Nebraska Tennis Hall of Fame.