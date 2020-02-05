OVERTON – Kien Martin drew quite a crowd when “The Legend” signed his letter of intent to play football for Chadron State College on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Several friends, family members, coaches and school officials gathered in the gym to watch as Martin signed the paperwork, which will take him from being an Overton Eagle, to a Chadron Eagle.
Martin said he will play for the Eagles’ defensive line for football and is still undecided what he will pursue academically. While he said he’s leaning toward a degree in physical education, he trusts administration at Chadron will help him find the best fit.
Pictured: (left to right) Sarah Martin, Kien Martin, Ruben Arredondo.
