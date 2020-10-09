‘Maids volleyball goes 1-1 at home triangular

LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids added one more win and one more loss in their home triangular on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Minutemaids opened the night sweeping the McCook Bison, 2-0, and took a loss to the Gothenburg Swedes to end the night, 1-2.

In their opening match the Minutemaids took a lead on the Bison that ebbed and waned, extending their lead and letting it narrow several times before taking a first set win, 25-22. Lexington took command of the court in their second set, outscoring the Bison 25-13, and sealed a win in their first match of the triangular, 2-0.

While the Minutemaids took a break the Gothenburg Swedes joined the Bison on the court for the second match of the night. McCook just couldn’t catch a break against two tough teams and lost the second match, 2-0, having lost the first set, 11-25, and falling in the second set, 20-25.

Lexington returned to the court to take their turn with the Swedes for the final match of the triangular and battled through a leveled set. The Swedes looked like they were going to gradually extend their lead to a first set win after taking a four point lead, 14-18, but the Minutemaids’ swings were stronger from that point and tied the game in the final neck, 23-23. Two consecutive points gave the Minutemaids the win in the first set, 25-23.