‘Maids volleyball goes 1-1 at home triangular

LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids added one more win and one more loss in their home triangular on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Minutemaids opened the night sweeping the McCook Bison, 2-0, and took a loss to the Gothenburg Swedes to end the night, 1-2.
In their opening match the Minutemaids took a lead on the Bison that ebbed and waned, extending their lead and letting it narrow several times before taking a first set win, 25-22. Lexington took command of the court in their second set, outscoring the Bison 25-13, and sealed a win in their first match of the triangular, 2-0.
While the Minutemaids took a break the Gothenburg Swedes joined the Bison on the court for the second match of the night. McCook just couldn’t catch a break against two tough teams and lost the second match, 2-0, having lost the first set, 11-25, and falling in the second set, 20-25.
Lexington returned to the court to take their turn with the Swedes for the final match of the triangular and battled through a leveled set. The Swedes looked like they were going to gradually extend their lead to a first set win after taking a four point lead, 14-18, but the Minutemaids’ swings were stronger from that point and tied the game in the final neck, 23-23. Two consecutive points gave the Minutemaids the win in the first set, 25-23.
The Second set started similarly to the first with Gothenburg pushing out to a large lead in the beginning of the set. A couple of three and four point swings gave the Minutemaids the lead, 11-8, but the Swedes battles a back-and-fourth in their favor, regaining the lead, 15-17. A five-point run gave the Swedes a commanding run toward the end of the set and led Gothenburg to take a win, 19-25. The teams were tied, 1-1.
Gothenburg took a lead in the opening stretch of the third set, 8-11. A seven-point rally that included three kills from junior Cordelia Harbison, propelled the ‘Maids to a 15-11 lead that ended with an ace serve by junior Liah Haines. Trading points took the game to 17-12 before Gothenburg called a timeout.
The Swedes’ time with their coach appeared to do some good as they came back and narrowed the gap to 19-15 before a five point run to regain the lead, 19-20. Lexington, stayed with the Swedes until Gothenburg landed at game-point, 22-24. A Minutemaid net violation gave the Swedes the point they needed for the win, 22-25.
Adding one win and one loss brings the Minutemaids’ season to 13-10.
Lexington will be back on the court for the 2020 Central 10 Conference tournament next week on Thursday, Oct. 15. Seeding for the tournament is yet to be determined and is expected to be announced on Monday, Oct. 12.
