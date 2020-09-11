‘Maids Softball edges win on Bison

LEXINGTON – Lexington’s softball team improved on their season record with a close win over the McCook Bison on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Minutemaids, in the end of a seven inning duel, captured a 7-6 win to bring their season to 4-10.
Lexington drew first blood with a bang in the bottom of the second inning when Alyssa Winter knocked a homer over the center field fence, driving in Addison Sund for two runs. McCook was unable to respond until the top of the fourth when Emma Kehler hit a dinger of her own with no runners on base. The ‘Maids led, 2-1, as the game went into the bottom of the fourth inning.
McKinna Moats opened the ‘Maids’ at-bat in the fourth with a home run over the left field fence. Sund and Winter scored the fourth and fifth runs for Lexington, later in the inning, when Monica Campos hit a line drive to second base. The bottom of the fourth ended with a solid Lexington lead, 5-1.
The Bison began to close the gap in the top of the fifth with two runs. The Minutemaids held their lead and responded in the bottom of the inning with another home run by Winter over the right field fence.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Bison trailed the ‘Maids, 6-3. McCook’s Natalie Roberts, with two runners on base, knocked a ball over the left field fence to tie the game in one motion. Lexington quickly got three outs to retake the plate for the bottom of the sixth in a tie game, 6-6.
The game turned to a defensive duel when as the game went scoreless into the bottom of the seventh inning. Klair Fagot claimed the win for the Minutemaids, stealing home to score the ‘Maids’ seventh run and claiming the win, 7-6.
Again, as with mny of the Minutemaids’ competitive games, a large portion of their success appears to come from the pitching rubber. Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe agreed.
“Monica (Campos) did a great job keeping them off-balance,” Ruwe explained. “She did a great job holding her presence on the mound and not getting frustrated. Even when they tied the game with a three-run home run, she came back and got the next girl out.”
Minutemaids coaching staff have been proud of the girls’ presence at the plate and with good reason. Nearly all rostered players registered hits in Thursday’s game with McCook and their power is evident with a bulk of their runs being scored on home runs. Ruwe’s assessment on the Minutemaids’ attacking power favors consistency rather than home runs.
“Tonight we did a good job of stringing hits together,” Ruwe said. “Sometimes I feel like we just count on the long-ball and that’s not always going to happen. Like in the last inning, it took two hits and a bunt. Those are going to be huge for us, especially in the Cozad tournament.”
The Cozad tournament is the Minutemaids’ next challenge. Lexington is slated to begin playing in the Saturday, Sept. 12 invite at 9 a.m. against St. Paul. St. Paul sports a 5-7 season and are coming off of an 11-1 loss to Central City.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!