‘Maids go 1-2 at North Platte Tournament

NORTH PLATTE – The Lexington Minutemaids made an appearance at the North Platte Varsity Softball Invite over the weekend on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Minutemaids edged a win in their game with Alliance, 11-10, and lost their games with North Platte, 2-18, and Kearney Catholic, 7-17.
The Minutemaids earned their sixth win of the season when they took the field in North Platte with the Alliance Bulldogs. Lexington put up the first run in the top of the first, scored on a home run hit by McKinna Moats The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Allianced pushed back, but the ‘Maids pushed back harder, responding in the top of the second with a four run rally that turned into a 5-3 lead. Lexington runs scored in the top of the second were scored by Addison Sund, Maddi Sutton and Kalli Sutton. Alliance made little headway in the bottom of the second, scoring just one run and bringing the game to 5-4 as the teams traded the field for the third inning.
The Minutemaids extended their lead in the top of the third inning with three runs scored by Jordyn Jeffries, Sund and Maddi Sutton. They held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning and maintained a solid 8-4 lead.
Lexington’s scoring went cold for the first time in the game in the top of the fourth inning, giving Alliance an opportunity to gain some ground. The Bulldogs took the opportunity and rounded the bases with it, scoring five runs to take a one run lead, 8-9, as the fourth inning came to a close.
In response, the Minutemaids tied the game in the top of the fifth inning when Klair Fagot scored a run. The Lexington girls regained the lead when Alyssa Winter doubled on a line drive into center field, driving Macey Johnson and McKinna Moats home for two more runs, taking a two run lead, 11-9. The Minutemaids allowed the Bulldogs just one run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and claimed a win, 11-10.
The Lexington Minutemaids softball team will attempt to improve on their record on Thursday, Sept. 26 when they host a triangular with Centura-Central Valley and Southern Valley. The three teams are set to clash with games beginning at 4 p.m.
