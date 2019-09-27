LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids dropped both games in a triangular on Thursday. Their loss to Centura-Central Valley was, in part, due to some well-placed hits on the part of the Diamonds. While they suffered a big 2-10 loss to the Diamonds, the Minutemaids held their own and stayed in the game with the Southern Valley/Alma varsity team, falling 3-4.
The Minutemaids stayed flush with the Centura-Central Valley Diamonds in the first two innings of the game as neither team was able to break through each other’s defenses. The top of the third inning was a big one for the Diamonds, however, when the Centura-Central Valley girls repeatedly sent several ground balls perfectly between Lexington infielders, like a shuttle on a loom. The ‘Maids were faced with a difficult task of holding a team whose hitting power was on fire and began to drop behind as the Diamonds batted in six runs. When trading the field for the plate, the Minutemaids pushed for a response to the Diamonds’ huge inning but were only able to put together two runs, scored by Klair Fagot and Macey Johnson on a hard ground ball single hit by McKinna Moats in the bottom of the third.
The luck of the bat leveled out after the third inning and the game became a battle of the defenses. Neither team scored another run until the top of the sixth inning when the Diamonds found more open spots on the field, scoring another four runs to take the 2-10 lead.
When the Minutemaids took the field with the Southern Valley/Alma varsity team, their defensive game nearly matched their opponent for most of the game. The game remained scoreless in the first three innings when Southern Valley/Alma put a mark on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Lexington stopped a rally from forming and answered with a run of their own. Klair Fagot rounded the bases from first on a double hit by McKinna Moats in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Southern Valley/Alma regained the lead in the top of the fifth with a line drive to center field with two outs. Moats grabbed a grounder at third base to catch the next batter out at first base to prevent any further runs. Southern Valley/Alma held the ‘Maids at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and the game went 2-1 into the sixth inning.
Again, with two outs on the board, Southern valley found home plate in the top of the sixth inning to score two runs on a line drive to left field. The Lexington girls prevented Southern Valley/Alma from cashing in on a bases loaded situation when Kalli Sutton caught a fly ball to right field.
The Minutemaids’ last chance rested in the bottom of the sixth inning when they took the plate with a 1-4 deficit. The Minutemaids were able to score two more runs in the half-inning, scored by Macey Johnson on a single by Moats and Moats crossed home plate on a sacrifice grounder by Addison Sund. The Minutemaids had battled back to a 3-4 game before the final inning closed.
The two losses on Thursday dropped the Minutemaids’ season to 7-15 ahead of a road game with York on Monday, Sept. 30. The Minutemaids will attempt to improve their season with the 11-10 York Dukes in York at 6:30 p.m.
